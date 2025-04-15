Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Put Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 86,445 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 36,670 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

