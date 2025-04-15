Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

