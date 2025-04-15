Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 337.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

