Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

