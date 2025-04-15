STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $139.50 million and $2,751.04 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

