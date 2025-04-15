StakeWise Staked ETH Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $411.00 million and $771,997.89 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,694.13 or 0.01992569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 211,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,604 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 211,989.57852364. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 1,709.32752731 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

