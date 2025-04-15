SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.55% of SPX Technologies worth $104,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

