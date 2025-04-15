SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 313.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,153,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

