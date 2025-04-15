Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.