Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

LITP stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sprott Lithium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Lithium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.