SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,682,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,373,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SRLN opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.