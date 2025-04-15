SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 2,050.0% in March

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

