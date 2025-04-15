SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 2,050.0% in March

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
SRMGF stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
