SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Cut by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SouthState by 64.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 1.8 %

SouthState Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.