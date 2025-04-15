Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $94.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

