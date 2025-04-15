Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.