Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sonova Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SONVY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Sonova has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Sonova
