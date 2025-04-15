Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Sonova has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

