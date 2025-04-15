Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNOA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,841. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

