SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 112,590,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,838% from the average daily volume of 5,811,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

