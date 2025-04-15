SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 2.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $818.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

