Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGY remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.
About Sigyn Therapeutics
