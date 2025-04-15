Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Expands By 163.5%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
XYF traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,187. X Financial has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.10.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
