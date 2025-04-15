Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Decreases By 72.1%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 48,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,177. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
