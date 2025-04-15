Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 93.3%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,524. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Straumann Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAUHY. William Blair raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

