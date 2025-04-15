Short Interest in Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Declines By 81.3%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SILXY traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.07. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.45.
About Silex Systems
