Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 71.4%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEEK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. 86,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,429. SEEK has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

