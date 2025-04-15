Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Drops By 60.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

