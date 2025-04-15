Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Drops By 60.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
