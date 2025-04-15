Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Decreases By 85.3%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFHO remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.04. Pacific Health Care Organization has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.