Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Declines By 98.5%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Origin Materials Company Profile
