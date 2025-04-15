Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 89.7%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.5 %
GOFPY traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$10.55. 9,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,477. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.71.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.