Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 81.9%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on MONDY
Mondi Stock Performance
Mondi Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.