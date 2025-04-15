Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 81.9%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

