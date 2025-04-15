Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 88.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Grid Metals
