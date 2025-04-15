Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 88.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

