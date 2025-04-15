Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declines By 87.9%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 101,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

See Also

