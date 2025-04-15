Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Expands By 474.9%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the March 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 33.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

CISO Global Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of CISO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 2,479,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,188. CISO Global has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

