Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Grows By 280.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $316.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($112.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($36.00) by ($76.37).

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.