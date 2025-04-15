Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declines By 66.7%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BIOYF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 1,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. BioSyent has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0347 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

