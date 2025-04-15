Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Expands By 300.0%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVNBF opened at C$17.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.61. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$19.82.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

