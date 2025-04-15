Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.69. 58,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 728,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.83 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 20,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

