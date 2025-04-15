Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.38 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 189.68 ($2.50). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.50), with a volume of 82,477 shares changing hands.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Seplat Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seplat Energy
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.