Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.38 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 189.68 ($2.50). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.50), with a volume of 82,477 shares changing hands.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Babs Omotowa acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £31,860 ($42,009.49). Also, insider Roger Thompson Brown bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($112,078.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,226,000 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

