Seeds Investor LLC Invests $57,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

