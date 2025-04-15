Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for BK Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.