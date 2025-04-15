Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 25,715 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $972.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

