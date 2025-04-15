Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,431,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,174,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Newell Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,426 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.7 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

