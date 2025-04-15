Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 543,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 979,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.