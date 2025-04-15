Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after buying an additional 2,531,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $243,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,720 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

