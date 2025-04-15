Scotia Capital Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.