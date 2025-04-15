Scotia Capital Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,561,000 after purchasing an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $191.21 and a one year high of $340.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.14.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

