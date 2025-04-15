Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after buying an additional 179,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 301,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,437,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,823,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

