Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

Textron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

