Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,781 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

HAL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

