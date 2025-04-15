Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Scholastic worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

